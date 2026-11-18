Commonwealth University to close Mansfield campus in 2028 amid falling enrollment; faculty union plans to fight closure

The Mansfield campus of Commonwealth University will close on June 30, 2028. Local leaders and the union that represents the campus’ faculty are shocked and disheartened by the news.

Pa. Supreme Court election in 2027 could change direction of state's top court

Just when you thought it might be safe to head to the polls next year, Pennsylvania appears poised for another high-stakes political contest — one that could determine the state’s direction for years to come.

This time, control of the state Supreme Court is potentially at stake, with the seat of at least one, and very likely two, of its seven justices up for grabs.