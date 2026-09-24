Commonwealth University plans to lay off up to 175 staff and faculty at Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg campuses

Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania expects to lay off as many as 175 people next year — 75 faculty and 100 staff — in an effort to lower costs and balance its budget

The university expects the cuts to happen across its three campuses: Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg.

According to a statement from a university spokesperson, the goal is to "create a financially sustainable university for the long term and address the institution's recurring structural deficit."

The move to balance the budget for the next fiscal year comes at the direction of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which Commonwealth University is part of.

The university said that under terms of the contract with faculty, it has to notify them of potential layoffs by Oct. 30. It expects to notify staff in January. Layoffs will take effect at the start of the new fiscal year, July 1, 2027.

The university said retirements, resignations and other savings may reduce the number of layoffs, and the overhaul will protect "students' ability to complete their degrees."

Commonwealth University was created in 2022, bringing together Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg universities. It had made a push in recent years to increase enrollment by offering scholarships to many students. The university had already announced plans to close Lock Haven's satellite location in Clearfield at the end of the 2026-27 academic year.

The plan comes as many schools in Pennsylvania and across the country are facing declining enrollments.

The university is now dealing with a $17 million dollar budget deficit, according to news reports.

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