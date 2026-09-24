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Susquehanna County razes old jail, looks to reuse property

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Susquehanna County razes old jail, looks to reuse property for reentry, transitional housing programs

County officials hope new programs for formerly jailed people will rise from the dust and debris of the former Susquehanna County Correctional Facility.

Pa. Dems, immigrant rights groups push for info on Moshannon ICE detention center contract as county votes for extension

Philadelphia-area Democrats are pushing for more information about the operations of Moshannon Valley Processing Center, the largest immigrant detention center in the Northeast, as its current contract has been approved for an extension.

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UP TO DATE Susquehanna CountySusquehanna County CommissionersU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementDepartment of Aging
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News