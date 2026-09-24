Susquehanna County razes old jail, looks to reuse property for reentry, transitional housing programs

County officials hope new programs for formerly jailed people will rise from the dust and debris of the former Susquehanna County Correctional Facility.

Pa. Dems, immigrant rights groups push for info on Moshannon ICE detention center contract as county votes for extension

Philadelphia-area Democrats are pushing for more information about the operations of Moshannon Valley Processing Center, the largest immigrant detention center in the Northeast, as its current contract has been approved for an extension.