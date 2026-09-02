Funeral arrangements set for Tunkhannock family killed in Susquehanna County car crash

The Thatcher family will be laid to rest this weekend in their hometown of Tunkhannock with a funeral at the church where they worshipped and served the congregation in numerous ways.

Peter and Sandra Thatcher, both 45, along with son Noah, 11, and daughter Layla, 10, were killed Saturday, Aug. 29 in a car crash off Rock Mountain Drive in Gibson Twp., Susquehanna County.

COUNSELORS TO VISIT TUNKHANNOCK AREA WEDNESDAY EVENING



The Tunkhannock Area Intermediate Center library will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 2, "for any of our families, staff, or community members that need assistance or a friendly ear in trying to process the loss of the Thatchers," Superintendent Paul Dougherty said in a social media post.



Representatives from Robinson Counseling Center and Children’s Service Center "will be available for anyone in our community, adult or child," according to Dougherty.



"It’s been a very difficult week. The tragic loss of the Thatcher family continues to be felt throughout our schools and community. Our thoughts and prayers remain focused on that family," Dougherty said.

They crashed and died on the property of a Bible camp where the children loved spending time.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Marcho, Sheldon and Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Tunkhannock Assembly of God Church, 181 Bridge St.

"Lord, our hearts are broken as we grieve the tragic loss of this precious family," the church wrote in a prayer for the family on their website. "We cannot always understand why such heartbreaking things happen, but we choose to trust You and hold onto our faith in You."

Latest on crash investigation

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday said there was "nothing suspicious" about the crash.

Trooper Robert Urban on Tuesday said there was nothing new to report regarding the ongoing investigation.

Acting Susquehanna County Coroner Jessica Chiaramonte said autopsies for all four family members were performed on Tuesday.

Their manner of death was ruled accidental, and the cause of death was due to traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, Chiaramonte said.

The crash took place on the property of Rock Mountain Bible Camp, according to a statement posted on the camp's website.

"Their immediate family, our campground community, and the camp staff are grieving the tragic loss of these precious souls. We are lifting the family and friends of the Thatchers to God in prayer during this difficult time," the camp's statement said.

"We are grateful to the guests who truly were 'Good Samaritans' and our Rock Mountain staff who immediately responded to the scene, activated EMS, and helped as best as they could until EMS arrived," the statement added.

Remembering the Thatcher family

Obituaries for each family member were posted to the funeral home's website on Tuesday:

Sandra worked at McDonald's and was known for her passionate support of the Ronald McDonald House program. She also served as a Sunday school teacher and Christian education director at her church, and helped with the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen.

Peter was a sergeant at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility. He was an active volunteer at his church "and could often be found helping wherever an extra set of hands was needed," his obituary said.

Noah was a 6th grade student at Tunkhannock Intermediate Center who "was incredibly proud of his first 'job' as an usher at Tunkhannock Assembly of God Church." He loved singing at church, attending Bible camp, LEGOs, and the Pokémon character Pikachu.

Layla was a 5th grade student at Tunkhannock Intermediate Center, a dedicated student of dance, and had a passion for music. She loved being outdoors, including fishing, swimming and spending time at Bible camp. She also enjoyed painting, sea turtles and collecting rubber ducks.

According to their obituaries donations in lieu of flowers may be made in the Thatcher Family's name to the BGMC (Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge), 1445 North Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802.

Wyoming County DA Joe Peters talks about Peter Thatcher Listen • 2:18

DA: 'A legacy that will endure forever'

Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters says it’s important to remember the Thatcher family for the impact they left on their community.

"Sergeant Thatcher and his wife and his two children, they are not defined by what happened to them, but by who they are," Peters said.

The DA said he never worked with Peter Thatcher directly but knew him by reputation.

"It's rare to say this in public service, I had not only previous to the incident ... but since then not heard a bad word," he said. "And just every story that you hear directly or secondhand, it was further insight into the quality of the individual that not only he but his wife and two children were."

Peters recalled speaking to a high-ranking county employee who shared a personal anecdote about Peter Thatcher.

"He said … I was having a bad day, and it was Sergeant Thatcher who approached me, recognizing that in me, asked me if I was okay, and I opened up to him, and he helped me find a way through it," Peters said.

"For a person like that to work in a correctional facility, in a jail, and still have that outlook on life ... and commitment to help others is really beyond words, and it's a legacy that will endure forever," Peters said.