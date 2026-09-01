Geisinger-supported research finds gene mutation that could treat obesity

Geisinger-supported research identifies gene mutation that could possibly treat obesity and cardiometabolic diseases

A study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. The findings were published in the national science journal ‘Nature’ in August.

PSP: Fatal crash involving four members of Tunkhannock family was not suspicious

A Tunkhannock family who died following a weekend car crash in Susquehanna County are being remembered for their ties to the community.