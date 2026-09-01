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UP TO DATE

Geisinger-supported research finds gene mutation that could treat obesity

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Geisinger-supported research identifies gene mutation that could possibly treat obesity and cardiometabolic diseases

A study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. The findings were published in the national science journal ‘Nature’ in August.

PSP: Fatal crash involving four members of Tunkhannock family was not suspicious

A Tunkhannock family who died following a weekend car crash in Susquehanna County are being remembered for their ties to the community.

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UP TO DATE Geisinger Health SystemObesity TunkhannockSusquehanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News