Geisinger to bring nursing program to Scranton in fall 2027

Geisinger announced plans today to expand its School of Nursing, with the intent to open a Northeast campus based in Scranton after receiving approval from the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing.

The College of Health Sciences expects to welcome its first students to the Scranton location in fall 2027 and will grant associate’s degrees in nursing, or ADNs.

Approximately 50 students will enroll in the program each fall and 30 students each spring, according to Geisinger.

The School of Nursing will model the new Scranton location after the existing program in Lewistown, which Geisinger said 70% of graduates from that program remain at Geisinger to work.

Geisinger’s Medical Science Building will be home to the new nursing program, where the School of Medicine and the School of Graduate Education are already housed.

“Our medical school opened in 2008 because our region needed more physicians. Today, we are responding to a similar workforce need in nursing,” said Julie Byerley, president of Geisinger College of Health Sciences and chief academic officer at Geisinger.

“We are thrilled to launch this program as part of our commitment to improving the health of our communities… We need more nurses – as we launch this program we will also continue to support and collaborate with our educational partners who educate nurses in the Geisinger clinical system,” Byerley said.

Clinical learning for Scranton nursing students will be at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti celebrated the new nursing program.

"Healthcare and education are cornerstones of Scranton’s economy. Geisinger’s new nursing college will create opportunities for local students to pursue their dreams here and serve our community after graduation,” Cognetti said.

"In a relatively short time, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine has proven that its concept to educate doctors in Northeast PA works. Adding nursing is a very helpful next step to ensure quality healthcare professionals are trained here and stay here,” she said.