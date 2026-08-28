Adoption event to support local rescues, local airport gets new leader

St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo to host fun-filled adoption event to benefit local animal rescues

The event will showcase adoptable animals and feature food, raffles, vendors and family activities. All proceeds will be split evenly among the rescues, which will also sell their own merchandise.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Board hires veteran airport official as new executive director

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board hired a new leader Thursday with more than 30 years of airport management experience, including the last seven running a smaller one in North Carolina.

Kim William “Bill” Hopper, of Greenville, North Carolina, stood out as the top candidate by far, board members said during and after the meeting where all six voted to hire him.