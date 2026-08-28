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UP TO DATE

Adoption event to support local rescues, local airport gets new leader

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo to host fun-filled adoption event to benefit local animal rescues

The event will showcase adoptable animals and feature food, raffles, vendors and family activities. All proceeds will be split evenly among the rescues, which will also sell their own merchandise.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Board hires veteran airport official as new executive director

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board hired a new leader Thursday with more than 30 years of airport management experience, including the last seven running a smaller one in North Carolina.

Kim William “Bill” Hopper, of Greenville, North Carolina, stood out as the top candidate by far, board members said during and after the meeting where all six voted to hire him.

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UP TO DATE St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug ZooScrantonWilkes-Barre/Scranton International AirportBill HopperLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News