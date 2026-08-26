With signatures verified, petition to repeal Luzerne County anti-discrimination ordinance advances

The Clerk of County Council has verified more than 15,000 signatures on a petition seeking to repeal Luzerne County's anti-discrimination ordinance.

In a letter to Walter Griffith, the chair of the petitioner committee, clerk Sharon Lawrence said on Tuesday the petition had a sufficient number of verified signatures to "permit this matter to move forward to the next feasible election."

Griffith said the people have spoken.

"It is time for county council to honor the wishes of the people," he said.

County residents have 10 days after the signatures have been verified to challenge them.

On Wednesday, Lawrence said the petition the committee dropped off on Aug. 10 had 13,506 signatures. Combined with the initial petition's 1,899 signatures, they secured a total of 15,405 signatures.

Under the county's home rule charter, the petitioners needed to obtain 11,615 signatures — a total that was equal to or greater than 10% of county votes cast in the most recent general election for governor.

Council will vote on fate of ordinance

The countywide non-discrimination ordinance extends discrimination protections to classes not included under statewide and federal law — including protections from discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, veteran status, and physical or mental disability.

Council passed the ordinance with a vote of 7-4 in June, but now that the referendum petition has advanced, they will need to vote on it again.

Once the 10-day signature challenge period ends, county council will have 30 days to vote on whether or not to reconsider the ordinance.

Council Chair Jimmy Sabatino said while he cannot speak for the other six members who voted for the ordinance in June, he will not vote to reconsider it.

"More than 15,000 residents have now voiced their opposition. That is a significant number of people, and their voices deserve to be heard," he said. "But it is also just under 5% of Luzerne County’s population, and it would be wrong to assume that those voices alone represent the will of the entire county."

He said he would rather give more residents the opportunity to "weigh in," than reverse a decision council already made.

"I will continue to explain why I support this ordinance, and make the case for why I believe it is right for Luzerne County," he said. "But if this question is ultimately put before the voters, I will respect their decision, whatever the outcome."

Griffith said council should "honor the wishes of the people" and repeal the ordinance in the next 30 days, without a countywide vote.

Signatures able to be challenged

The signatures on Griffith's petition can be challenged for 10 days.

Lawrence said anyone wishing to review the petition can obtain a copy at her office on a flash drive. But anyone requesting a drive must sign an affirmation stating they will not publish any voter registration information or use it for commercial or other purposes.

Luzerne County Council member Chris Belles challenged signatures on the initial petition in July.

Reached on Tuesday, he said he plans to review the full petition as well.