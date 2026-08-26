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UP TO DATE

Two unvaccinated Pennsylvanians die after contracting measles

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Two unvaccinated Pennsylvanians die after contracting measles as outbreak reaches nearly 400 cases

Two people in Lancaster County have died from measles-associated complications, Pennsylvania health leaders announced Tuesday.

They are the first fatal cases linked to the highly infectious viral disease seen in the commonwealth in 35 years, officials said.

Both people were unvaccinated, according to health experts.

U.S. transportation secretary wants Luzerne County bridge open sooner than expected

The nation’s transportation secretary visited Luzerne County on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at a closed Susquehanna River bridge in Nanticoke, near Wilkes-Barre.

Sean Duffy made some promises about getting that and another Susquehanna-crossing bridge reopened.

Wyoming Seminary leadership change: Mooney out as president, Granger named interim head

Wyoming Seminary announced the departure of its president Monday.

Martin J. Mooney "stepped down from his role" effective Sunday, a release issued by the school stated.

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UP TO DATE measlesDepartment of HealthSean DuffyNanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge Luzerne CountyPittston
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News