Two unvaccinated Pennsylvanians die after contracting measles as outbreak reaches nearly 400 cases

Two people in Lancaster County have died from measles-associated complications, Pennsylvania health leaders announced Tuesday.

They are the first fatal cases linked to the highly infectious viral disease seen in the commonwealth in 35 years, officials said.

Both people were unvaccinated, according to health experts. State Department of Health officials said they will not release information about their ages or identities to “protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.”

The two deaths come at a time when Lancaster County remains a hot spot for an ongoing measles outbreak. Since April, the county has recorded 177 measles infections.

There have been 393 total cases across 29 counties so far this year, according to state data.

NORTHEAST AND NORTHCENTRAL PA STATISTICS



● Clinton County: 2 cases

● Columbia County: 1 case

● Lycoming County: 1 case

● Northumberland County: 7 cases

● Snyder County: 13 cases

● Union County: 1 case



“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss,” Dr. Debra Bogen, Secretary of Health, said in a statement. “Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness. We want to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the information they need to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

Measles symptoms, complications and vaccine protection

Measles is one of the most infectious viral diseases. It spreads when someone who is infected coughs, sneezes or breathes. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours, creating an exposure risk for people passing through.

Early signs of infection can include cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a fever. A skin rash, the hallmark of measles, appears on the head and other parts of the body about three to five days after first signs of illness, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children and adults with measles may also have diarrhea or ear infections. While most people survive the disease, infection can lead to complications like pneumonia, encephalitis or brain swelling, deafness and intellectual disability and, in rare cases, death.

The combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR, “is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles,” Bogen said.

Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective against the virus. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians recommend babies get their first dose after 12 months old and their second between 4 and 6 years old.

Families may be able to get their children vaccinated earlier if they plan to travel to areas with known measles outbreaks or internationally.

Adults can also get a measles shot if they’ve never been immunized or are unsure of their vaccination status.

Updated guidelines at Geisinger Danville

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville learned a visitor to the campus tested positive for measles after their visit.

The individual was at the Danville campus from 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 to 6:30 p.m on Monday, Aug. 17 and visited the NICU and the Ronald McDonald House.

Geisinger updated its visiting policy for the Danville NICU, limiting visits to the patients' parents or legal guardians only if they do not have signs or symptoms of measles. They will be screened for symptoms upon entrance to the hospital as part of Geisinger's new screening protocol that they implemented at facilities across the region.

Declining immunization rates and Pennsylvania efforts to boost MMR shots

More adults and children in Pennsylvania, and across the country, are vulnerable to measles infections due to declining vaccination rates. As a result, the number of infections and outbreaks has climbed.

State and local health leaders are focusing on increasing immunization rates in communities and in schools where rates have dropped below the 95% required for strong herd immunity, or when vulnerable people are still protected because they are surrounded by others who are vaccinated.

Pennsylvania residents who suspect that they’ve been exposed to measles and are experiencing symptoms should contact their local health care provider or call the state Department of Health hotline at 877-724-3258.

Read more from our partners at WHYY.