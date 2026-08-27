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Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board chairman Chris Belles said Thursday the board will meet during the next two weeks to decide on how to go about finding a new executive director after the chosen candidate withdrew.
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St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo will host its sixth annual Paws in the Park: Family Fun Day & Adoption Event this Saturday. And, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has a new leader.
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Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Board hires veteran airport official as new executive directorLocal board hired veteran airport management executive Kim William "Bill" Hopper as its new executive director.