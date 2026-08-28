Berwick-North Pocono in focus as HS football season kicks off, Wilkes & King's eye Mayor's Cup

The 2026 high school football season gets underway Friday night. Bob Ide and Roger DuPuis are in the WVIA podcast studio looking ahead to tonight's Berwick-North Pocono game to kick off this week's discussion.

"It's a great match-up. Two good teams expected to do great things in 2026," Bob said.

"Berwick has their quarterback back," he added, "they're missing a running back, and they have a real good defense."

North Pocono, meanwhile, "has a lot of their skill people back, including Cole West, who's going to Cornell. And they're looking for some offensive linemen," Bob said. "But it's a great match-up."

It also gives Bob an opportunity to look back at the last time these two teams played each other in the regular season -- 2001 -- as well as when they met in the 1991 Eastern Conference game.

"It was at North Pocono. It was grass then," he recalled.

We'll hear from both coaches -- Berwick's CJ Curry and North Pocono's Greg Dolhon.

Also this week, Bob previews the Sept. 3 Mayor's Cup game between Wilkes University and King's College.

"This is a great opener for both teams," Bob said.

"Both coaches love it, because it's something for the kids to focus on," he said. "This is their rival. This is the team they want to beat."

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.