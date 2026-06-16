Wilkes University names Kentucky college president as next leader

The president of a college in Kentucky will become the next president of Wilkes University.

James Cousins will assume the role at the Luzerne County school Aug. 1, the Wilkes board of trustees announced Tuesday. He has served as president of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky since 2024.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Cousins will take the helm at this pivotal time at Wilkes University," Bill Miller, chair of the University’s board of trustees and presidential search committee, said in the announcement. "A lifelong educator with extensive administrative experience, Dr. Cousins understands the complexities of higher education and possesses the leadership skills necessary to guide Wilkes into the future."

Wilkes leaders said in December that President Greg Cant would retire in August. The announcement came as the school dealt with a budget shortfall and student protests.

Wilkes conducted a national search for Cant's replacement.

“Leading an institution like Wilkes is an extraordinary opportunity, and I am extremely honored to be selected as the University's next president," Cousins said in the statement. "I look forward to serving alongside the dedicated members of the campus community to build upon the university's strong foundation and strategically position us for future success."

Under Cousins leadership at Kentucky Wesleyan, the college launched its first graduate program, established strategic community partnerships and strengthened its financial position, according to Wilkes. Prior to this role, he enhanced the college’s academic profile and directed numerous strategic initiatives as the provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Cousins also served as an associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences at Western Michigan University, where he led efforts to improve student success, recruitment, academic advising, curricular reform and accreditation.

Cousins will be officially introduced to the Wilkes community on June 25.

A historian specializing in the Early American Republic, Cousins earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and his master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Kentucky.