Amid student protest, financial challenges, president of Wilkes University says he will retire

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:38 PM EST
Greg Cant, president of Wilkes University, will retire in 2026.
Sarah Hofius Hall
WVIA News
Greg Cant, president of Wilkes University, will retire in 2026.

The president of Wilkes University will retire next year, the school announced to campus today. The move comes as Wilkes deals with a budget deficit and as students demand accountability.

Greg Cant, who has served as president since 2020, plans to retire in August. Starting immediately, some of his duties will be assigned to David Ward, whose title will change from senior vice president and provost to chief operating officer and provost.

Cant, who led the university through the COVID-19 pandemic, has received criticism in recent months from the campus. Students held a protest outside his office on Nov. 25.

The students have asked for greater transparency from Cant, as they worry that the school may balance the $8 million budget deficit by raising tuition or cutting programs.

In a statement issued after the protest, the university called its financial position “strong” and said the school is “taking steps to ensure that our revenue and expenses are aligned because they have recently fallen out of balance.”

As Cant prepares to retire, he will devote attention to strengthening Wilkes’ philanthropic initiatives and expanding fundraising efforts to "reinforce the university’s financial resilience and strategic priorities," according to the announcement from Bill Miller, chair of the board of trustees.

Meanwhile, Ward will focus on the operational success of Wilkes. Several administrators, including some associate vice presidents and the interim chief financial officer, will now report to Ward.

A national search for the next president will begin before the holiday break, according to Miller.

Check back for updates.
