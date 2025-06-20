Impact of international students highlighted in region as federal policy changes bring uncertainty

International students bring an economic boost and a global perspective to Northeast Pennsylvania — benefits that the schools hope won’t wane under policy changes from the Trump administration.

Andreea Maierean sees the impact in her classroom at Wilkes University, which enrolled 204 students from other countries during the last year.

“When students from other parts of the world share their stories, that perspective, it challenges everyone to think maybe more critically about issues, or to look at it from a new angle,” said the associate professor of political science. “Having international students on campus fosters curiosity, empathy and just a broader worldview, qualities that are so important for all of us.”

Almost 700 international students studied at colleges in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania during the 2024-25 school year. Between 48,000 and 50,000 international students attend higher education institutions statewide, according to the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania.

Trump administration impact on international students

Last month, President Donald Trump issued executive orders restricting international enrollment at Harvard University and banning travel from more than a dozen countries. Trump cited safety and security concerns in his orders. The revocation of visas and detaining of international students also has brought uncertainty to prospective applicants and current students. One University of Scranton student had his or her visa revoked this spring. School officials said they could not offer additional details due to privacy concerns.

The instability for international enrollment comes at a time of great challenges for higher education, as many schools struggle with rising costs and dwindling admissions.

“People need stability and certainty. We’ve seen contradictory messages and policies change then revert back, and that all causes confusion,” said Thomas P. Foley, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania. “Potentially, what’s worse is what we’re not seeing, because if students abroad are afraid to study here, then they’re going to go elsewhere, and if that happens, if we damage the American brand, then everybody loses.”

Celebrating cultures at Bucknell University

The Union County school and Lewisburg community came together in September to celebrate the vibrance that the international enrollment brings.

The inaugural Community International Festival, held during Bucknell’s family weekend, included performances by students, food from around the world and a parade of flags down Sixth Street.

April Bartholomew / Bucknell University International students from Bucknell University participate in the inaugural Community International Festival held in Lewisburg in September 2024.

During the 2024-25 academic year, 199 students — from about 50 countries — attended Bucknell.

"Bucknell University has a long history of welcoming international students, beginning in 1858 with Maung Shaw Loo, who was the first Burmese person to study in the United States,” according to a statement from the school. “Bucknell’s mission is to prepare students for the challenges of today's diverse, complex and interconnected world, so the inclusion of international students is part of the fabric of what Bucknell is. It is embedded in the university's mission statement and institutional goals for a Bucknell education."

Bucknell’s second international festival is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Impact of international enrollment beyond the classroom

More than 1 million international students attend college in the United States.

Fall 2024 enrollment



Area schools with international enrollment include:

Bucknell University: 199

Keystone College: 14

King’s College: 24

Lycoming College: 34

Marywood University: 131

Misericordia University: 9

Penn State Scranton: 11

Pennsylvania College of Technology: 10

University of Scranton: 57

Wilkes University: 204



Maierean, a native of Romania, studied in Hungary, Austria, Italy and the United States. She experienced the benefits of being an international student — and now sees those benefits on the Wilkes campus, Luzerne County and beyond.

“Many of our local students don't have the chance to travel overseas, so when they get to meet people from across the world, right here on our campus, this obviously prepares them for the real job market, where employers value people who can work with others from different backgrounds,” she said.

The international students can also serve as ambassadors and strengthen America’s image overseas, Maierean said.

“When they go back home, they talk, hopefully enthusiastically, about their first-hand experience of American life, not just like people see it on TV, but how it's really like to live in a town like ours, to be part of our community, to get a great education at Wilkes,” she said.

Talent, economic impact of international students

Many of the international students are the “best-of-the-best from their home countries” and they’re bringing that talent here to America, and to Pennsylvania, Foley said.

“They’re adding to our brain gain through research, development and scientific advancement,” he said. “America is essentially getting a massive economic stimulus thanks to these students.”

Hi cited several examples of international students in research, medicine and technology. Russian-born Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, attended the University of Maryland. South African Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, came to the United States for school, eventually earning two degrees from the University of Pennsylvania.

“America has a brand, and it has been known around the world as the top destination for the smartest and brightest minds,” Foley said. “That’s why the biggest tech companies in the world are all right here — think Apple, Google, Meta and thousands of others — because of that reputation we’ve built as a welcoming destination for talented individuals. We all win if American can maintain its reputation as a destination for international talent.”

NAFSA: Association of International Educators found that international students studying at U.S. colleges and universities contributed $43.8 billion and supported 378,175 jobs to the U.S. economy during the 2023-24 academic year.

Through paying tuition and rent and eating and shopping locally, the students provide economic benefits close to campus.

“Think about the pizza shop down the street from the college campus,” Foley said. “If enrollment goes down say 5% or 10% at that campus, that also mean that the local businesses have that many less potential customers. That spending power will impact everyone, especially if foreign students are turned off by American policies.”