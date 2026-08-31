Luzerne County manager calls flag theft from courthouse display 'a disgrace,' vows to prosecute

County officials say someone stole flags from a patriotic display on the county courthouse lawn.

Scranton mayor wants hearing on PPL Electric's project to upgrade 100-year-old transmission lines

PPL Electric Utilities plans to upgrade century old transmission lines that run through towns near the border of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. That includes Scranton – and the city's mayor, Paige Cognetti, says the project could threaten years of stormwater management work in the city.

Sisters earn Girl Scout Gold Awards for developing peaceful community space at Hillside Park

Two sisters from Newton Township completed Girl Scout Gold Award projects at a park in Lackawanna County. Over six years, Faith and Grace Bennett worked to develop a peaceful community space in nature.