PSP: Fatal crash involving four members of Tunkhannock family was not suspicious

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday said there is "nothing suspicious" about a fatal Susquehanna County crash involving four members of a family from Tunkhannock.

Trooper Robert Urban also said there was nothing new to report on the probe.

Police have identified the family as Peter and Sandra Thatcher, both 45, as well as their 11-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

Tunkhannock Area School District Superintendent Paul Dougherty in a social media post identified the children as Noah and Layla Thatcher.

Sandra Thatcher was remembered on social media for her work at McDonald’s restaurants at Tunkhannock and Montrose, where she encouraged people to donate to the local Ronald McDonald House, which helps families with lodging and other needs when a child is seriously ill or injured.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said Peter Thatcher was a sergeant at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility.

"The Members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences to the extended family of Sgt. Thatcher, to the staff of the Wyoming County Correctional Facility and to everyone who had the honor of knowing Sgt. Thatcher and his family," the agency's post said.

"We hope he and his family find peace with their God," the post said.

Troopers found vehicle down embankment

Troopers responded to the area of 1365 Rock Mountain Drive, Gibson Twp. at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of a one-vehicle crash, state police previously said.

Together with first responders they located a sedan approximately 60 feet down a steep embankment. The Thatcher family's bodies were found inside.

Fire/EMS units and the Susquehanna County Coroner also responded to the scene.

Acting Susquehanna County Coroner Jessica Chiaramonte said autopsies for all four are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Gibson at 570-465-3154.

Superintendent: District grappling with 'devastating' loss

Dougherty said the school district has made arrangements to have extra counselors on hand over the coming days to assist students and staff that may be struggling.

"Please speak with your children this evening and encourage them to reach out if they need help processing the loss of their classmates," Dougherty said.

"The loss of the Thatcher family is devastating and leaves us all struggling to process this horrific accident," he said.

"The loss of this family hits us all very deeply," Dougherty said.

'Her legacy lives on through those of us she touched'

Richard Bradshaw, organizational leader for Ronald McDonald House Scranton, said in a Facebook post that Sandra Thatcher was "an extraordinary champion" for the house, encouraging people to "round up" on their McDonald's orders to donate money for the house.

"She fought hard for families, brought people together, challenged her community, and had a remarkable ability to turn compassion into action," Bradshaw said.

"Through her work at the Tunkhannock McDonald’s, she inspired an incredible team to round up for family stays in our Ronald McDonald House and our hospital programs. Month after month, their store was number one, the highest fundraising restaurant across the Philadelphia Co- Op," he added.

"That was extraordinary, especially in a smaller market. Sandra and her team regularly outpaced restaurants in some of the largest cities on the East Coast, and their success became something others looked to and admired," Bradshaw said.

More recently she was working at the Montrose restaurant.

"Sandra’s impact will not be measured only by fundraising numbers, though those numbers were remarkable. It will be measured by the families she helped, the people she inspired, the compassion she awakened in others, and the example she gave all of us," he said.

Bradshaw reflected on Sandra Thatcher's legacy in a telephone interview Monday afternoon.

"She was very inspirational. She was very kind, very compassionate. Always good with the kids when they came to the store. Always good with people with all different types of challenges," he said.

"I'd like to say, personally, she was a hero to me," Bradshaw said. "Her legacy lives on through those of us she touched, and we're grateful to have had a little part of her life in ours."