100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Poll shows Pa. voters upset about economy and blaming Trump for it

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WVIA News
/
WVIA Newsf

Poll: State voters upset about economy and blaming Trump for it

A new poll shows Pennsylvania voters deeply unhappy and pessimistic about the economy and the way President Donald Trump is handling it.

Gov. Shapiro has 16-point polling, $16 million fundraising advantages over State Treasurer Garrity in race for governor

Governor Josh Shapiro has a 16-point advantage over state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, the Republican candidate in the run for Pennsylvania governor.

Tags
UP TO DATE Donald TrumpBerwood YostGov. Josh ShapiroStacy Garrity
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News