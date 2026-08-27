Poll shows Pa. voters upset about economy and blaming Trump for it

Poll: State voters upset about economy and blaming Trump for it

A new poll shows Pennsylvania voters deeply unhappy and pessimistic about the economy and the way President Donald Trump is handling it.

Gov. Shapiro has 16-point polling, $16 million fundraising advantages over State Treasurer Garrity in race for governor

Governor Josh Shapiro has a 16-point advantage over state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, the Republican candidate in the run for Pennsylvania governor.