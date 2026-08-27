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Poll: State voters upset about economy and blaming Trump for it

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Saturday, Aug. 17 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Trump and his campaign have planned a week of events, including stops in Pennsylvania, to counter the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Saturday, Aug. 17, 2026, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

A new poll shows Pennsylvania voters deeply unhappy and pessimistic about the economy and the way President Donald Trump is handling it.

Almost a third of voters (31%) named the economy as the most important problem facing the state, according to the latest Franklin & Marshall College poll. That includes concerns about their finances, unemployment, housing costs and higher gasoline and utility prices.

By a 2 to 1 margin, they think Democrats are best suited to handle economic problems (47% to 23%). Four of every nine voters (44%) think they are worse off than a year ago; and more than half find it very or somewhat difficult to pay utility bills (57%), grocery costs (55%) and entertainment or recreation (55%).

More voters (32%) also expect to be worse off financially a year from now than expect better (20%), according to the poll.

“I was surprised at the number of people who say they've had difficulties, at least some difficulties, paying for some of those basic needs, right?” poll director Berwood Yost said. “And it isn't just immigration, or it isn't just inflation; it's (also) foreign policy. And so basically people are very dissatisfied.”

Blaming Trump

Voters blame the Republican president. Fewer than a third (27%) think Trump is doing a good or excellent job compared to almost three quarters (73%) who think he’s doing a fair or poor job, the poll found.

That’s a sharp decline since F&M’s poll last October when Trump stood at more than 2 in 5 approval (41%).

It’s also the lowest job-approval rating for a president during a mid-term election campaign among state voters since at least 2006.

Majority control of the U.S. House flipped in every mid-term election since then except for 2014. The poll shows more voters (48%) likely to vote for the Democratic Party candidate for Congress than the Republican (36%).

Democrats are favored to win control of the U.S. House, though House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said he expects his party to expand its majority during a Wilkes-Barre visit last week.

Only one in three voters (33%) believe the president’s policies helped them personally, the poll says.

Trump down across the board

Trump’s job approval on specific policies is also down sharply since October.

  • Immigration, 38%, down from 47% in October.
  • Foreign policy, 26%, down from 47% in October.
  • Inflation, 15%, down from 31% in October.

“I mean, there's just not a lot of good news in there for Republicans,” Yost said.

Yost said he isn’t sure the president can reverse the trend.

“Never say never, but it's hard to imagine that most of this stuff isn't baked in,” he said.

They like Shapiro more

Though more voters (45%) think the state is on the wrong track than headed in the right direction (41%), Gov. Josh Shapiro’s job approval rating is better than Trump’s – with almost half (47%) saying he’s doing a good or excellent job and the same percentage saying he’s doing a fair or poor job.

The poll shows Shapiro continuing to lead Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity as he seeks a second four-year term – 50% to 25%, or about the same as F&M’s June poll. At least two other recent polls have Shapiro leading by fewer than 20 percentage points.
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Local Franklin and Marshall CollegeFranklin & Marshall College PollBerwood YostDonald TrumpGov. Josh ShapiroStacy Garrity
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News