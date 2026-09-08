UPDATE: Scranton man involved in police chase died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, coroner says

A Scranton man who was involved in a cross-county police pursuit earlier this week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said Wednesday.

Christian Santiago, 20, of Scranton, died at Geisinger Community Medical Center, state police previously said.

Troopers said the case started with Scranton Police investigating a burglary in which Santiago allegedly stole a .30-06 rifle from a relative's home.

Santiago sent a relative a picture of the rifle and ammunition, leading his family to obtain an involuntary mental health commitment warrant, the release said.

Scranton Police attempted to stop Santiago, who fled in a black Ford Focus.

Troopers said they located the car at about 8:37 p.m. at the Penn Can Travel Plaza in Susquehanna County and pursued it south on Interstate 81 through Lackawanna County.

The pursuit ended near the beginning of the North Scranton Expressway after troopers performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the Ford.



"Santiago displayed a rifle from the driver’s-side window and failed to comply with commands. A gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle, after which the state police discharged rounds into the vehicle," the PSP release said.





"Santiago displayed a rifle from the driver’s-side window and failed to comply with commands. A gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle, after which the state police discharged rounds into the vehicle," the PSP release said.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Scranton Police Special Operations Group and Lackawanna County SWAT Team removed Santiago from the car, and he was transported to the hospital.

"He incurred no other wound(s) as the result of external gunfire during the incident," Rowland said an a Wednesday afternoon email.