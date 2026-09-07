Pa. Health insurers propose rate hikes as residents grapple with rising costs

Pa. Health insurers propose 2027 rate hikes as Pennsylvanians grapple with rising costs

Thousands of Pennsylvanians dropped their health plans purchased on the state’s Affordable Care Act, or ACA, marketplace, Pennie, after the expiration of federal subsidies more than doubled monthly costs. Now, many of those same health insurers are proposing rate increases for 2027.

After Parton's death, renewed push in Pa. to expand her book program

After the death of legendary musician Dolly Parton, literacy advocates say Pennsylvania has a chance to honor her legacy – and to help kids with reading.

More than half of states, but not Pennsylvania, have allocated funds to the Parton's Imagination Library since the performer founded it in East Tennessee in 1995. The program sends out free books each month to kids ages five and under, in partnership with local nonprofits.

NEWS VOICES: Controlled burns continue to protect health of Moosic Mountain ecosystem

We tend to think of fire as destructive and damaging, but on Moosic Mountain, sometimes it can be revitalizing. That’s what WVIA’s Kat Bolus learned on a recent trip to Eales Preserve in Lackawanna County, and she joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto this week to talk about it.