NEWS VOICES: Controlled burns continue to protect health of Moosic Mountain ecosystem

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

We tend to think of fire as destructive and damaging, but on Moosic Mountain, sometimes it can be reviving. That’s what WVIA’s Kat Bolus learned on a recent trip to Eales Preserve in Lackawanna County, and she joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto this week to talk about it.

Their conversation aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to the WVIA News Youtube channel: