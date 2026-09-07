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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Controlled burns continue to protect health of Moosic Mountain ecosystem

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

We tend to think of fire as destructive and damaging, but on Moosic Mountain, sometimes it can be reviving. That’s what WVIA’s Kat Bolus learned on a recent trip to Eales Preserve in Lackawanna County, and she joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto this week to talk about it.

Their conversation aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to the WVIA News Youtube channel:

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NEWS VOICES Moosic MountainEales Preserve at Moosic MountainLackawanna Countyprescribed burnsJessupThe Nature Conservancy
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News