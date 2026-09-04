La Festa Italiana celebrates 50th anniversary, Tunkhannock area grieves family killed in crash

La Festa Italiana celebrates 50 years in Scranton this weekend

La Festa Italiana celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend, bringing people from near and far together in downtown Scranton for food, music and Italian culture.

Thousands will fill Courthouse Square for the beloved four-day festival, running Friday through Monday, featuring nearly 70 vendors, nonstop entertainment and traditional Italian experiences.

Funeral arrangements set for Tunkhannock family killed in Susquehanna County car crash

The Thatcher family will be laid to rest this weekend in their hometown of Tunkhannock with a funeral at the church where they worshipped and served the congregation in numerous ways.

Peter and Sandra Thatcher, both 45, along with son Noah, 11, and daughter Layla, 10, were killed Saturday, Aug. 29 in a car crash off Rock Mountain Drive in Gibson Twp., Susquehanna County.