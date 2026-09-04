570 natives in the NFL: The latest developments with Fagnano, Bartholomew, Dippre and DeLuca

It's September, and FOX56's Bob Ide says football "is already my life. We're a little busy, but it's that time of year."

Bob and Roger DuPuis are in the WVIA Podcast studio talking about the latest with some Pennsylvania players from the 570 region looking to make their way in the NFL: Joe Fagnano, Gavin Bartholomew, CJ Dippre and Dominic DeLuca.

Moving on to high school football, Bob looks ahead to the Friday Night Rivals game of the week -- some cross-league action in Monroe County as Wallenpaupack from the Lackawanna Football Conference prepares to meet East Stroudsburg South from the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. We'll hear from Wallenpaupack coach Matt Nawrocki and East Stroudsburg South coach Matt Walters.

We also have WVIA's Sarah Scinto, who talks about her recent feature story on Berwick weightlifter Teresa Troiani's successful battle with Scotland's Dinnie Stones.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.