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Sports Voices

570 natives in the NFL: The latest developments with Fagnano, Bartholomew, Dippre and DeLuca

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published September 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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It's September, and FOX56's Bob Ide says football "is already my life. We're a little busy, but it's that time of year."

Bob and Roger DuPuis are in the WVIA Podcast studio talking about the latest with some Pennsylvania players from the 570 region looking to make their way in the NFL: Joe Fagnano, Gavin Bartholomew, CJ Dippre and Dominic DeLuca.

Moving on to high school football, Bob looks ahead to the Friday Night Rivals game of the week -- some cross-league action in Monroe County as Wallenpaupack from the Lackawanna Football Conference prepares to meet East Stroudsburg South from the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. We'll hear from Wallenpaupack coach Matt Nawrocki and East Stroudsburg South coach Matt Walters.

We also have WVIA's Sarah Scinto, who talks about her recent feature story on Berwick weightlifter Teresa Troiani's successful battle with Scotland's Dinnie Stones.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices FOX56Bob IdeHigh school footballHigh school sportsNFLJoe FagnanoCJ DippreDominic DeLucaGavin BartholomewMatt NawrockiMatt WaltersWallenpaupack Area School DistrictEast Stroudsburg High School SouthLackawanna Football ConferenceEastern Pennsylvania ConferenceTeresa TroianiBerwickColumbia CountyDinnie StonesScotland
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News