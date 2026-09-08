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UP TO DATE

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library sees 'huge influx' of interest in Lackawanna County

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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BOOKMARKS: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library sees 'huge influx' of interest in Lackawanna County since singer's passing

For this edition of Bookmarks, we checked in with Angela Bassani, President and CEO of the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike County. The United Way is the local partner for the Imagination Library, providing new books every month for children from birth through age five.

Troopers: Honesdale man crashed beer-filled pickup truck into state police station, later said 'I'm drunk'

A Wayne County man faces charges after troopers say he drove a beer-filled pickup truck into the Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale Station on Thursday, injuring a communications officer.

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UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyHonesdaleUnited Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and PikePennsylvania State PoliceWayne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News