BOOKMARKS: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library sees 'huge influx' of interest in Lackawanna County since singer's passing

For this edition of Bookmarks, we checked in with Angela Bassani, President and CEO of the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike County. The United Way is the local partner for the Imagination Library, providing new books every month for children from birth through age five.

Troopers: Honesdale man crashed beer-filled pickup truck into state police station, later said 'I'm drunk'

A Wayne County man faces charges after troopers say he drove a beer-filled pickup truck into the Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale Station on Thursday, injuring a communications officer.