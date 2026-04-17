New president begins role at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, finds community with 'unwavering commitment'

An educator with experience in the classroom and in leadership roles became the new president of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania on Friday.

Jeffery Osgood

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education on Thursday unanimously selected Jeffery L. Osgood, Jr., Ph.D., to serve in the role. He has served as interim president since Aug. 1, after embattled President Bashar Hanna stepped down.

"When I joined this community in August, I expected to serve for one year during an important moment in the university's journey,” Osgood said in a news release. “What I found was a community defined by resilience, heart and an unwavering commitment to students.”

As interim president, Osgood has shown the “right balance of collaboration, passion and leadership to guide Commonwealth University into the future," Cynthia Shapira, chair of the PASSHE Board of Governors, said in the release. "Jeff has demonstrated a remarkable ability to bring people together, listen to their ideas and develop strategies that foster a strong academic program and a healthy campus community. We are proud to appoint him as the university's next president."

Years in leadership, classroom

Prior to Osgood’s appointment as interim president, he served as executive vice president and provost at West Chester University, providing academic and operational leadership at PASSHE's largest university. He also chaired the university's Curriculum and Academic Policies Council for three years, served as a faculty associate to the provost and vice president for academic affairs for two years and taught in the Doctor of Public Administration program.

The decision by the board of governors follows a unanimous recommendation by the university’s council of trustees. A search process evaluated Osgood's candidacy across 25 separate interview sessions.

His early work at Commonwealth University — formed after the 2022 merger of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities — has focused on improving morale, defining a path for the university's financial sustainability and enhancing student opportunities, including bringing back winter commencement at all campuses and increasing in-person learning options.

“Right from the start of his interim role, Dr. Osgood has infused the university with fresh energy and purpose,” John Wetzel, chair of the Commonwealth University Council of Trustees, said in the release. "Through his courageous and vulnerable leadership, marked by extreme transparency and a willingness to confront realities head-on, he has restored strong confidence in the future we are building together for our students."

Inspiration found

Osgood said he is honored to serve in the role.

"I have been inspired by the intelligence, talent and determination of our students, the dedication of our faculty and staff, and the loyalty of our alumni,” he said. “Just as meaningful has been the warm embrace and pride shown by the communities of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, each of which understands the vital role this university plays in the future of its region. It became clear very quickly that this was a place where I wanted to help shape what comes next. Together, grounded in trust, respect and a shared sense of purpose, I know we can build a stronger and more vibrant future for Commonwealth University."