Majority of Commonwealth University faculty, coaches lack confidence in President Hanna

Nearly 90% of faculty and coaches at Commonwealth University's campuses have no confidence in the leadership of embattled university president Bashar Hanna.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties polled its members as well as non-member faculty and coaches at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield campuses via electronic, anonymous ballot Tuesday and Wednesday, the union said.

The result: 88.65% of respondents expressed a lack of confidence in Hanna, following last summer's $3.9 million federal jury verdict handed down against him, the university and other officials in a whistleblower case.

The university's council of trustees on Thursday stood firm in favor of Hanna, who released a statement saying he has "no intention of stepping away from the difficult but essential work ahead."

Hanna said enrollment has increased since Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities merged in 2022 to become Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, with Hanna as its president. He formerly was the president of Bloomsburg University.

Council Chair John Wetzel released a statement saying that the panel believes Hanna "remains the right leader to guide Commonwealth University forward through these challenges, and our stance is unwavering."

"While we respect the right of the faculty to express their opinion, this doesn’t change the fact that the Council of Trustees overwhelmingly remains in support of President Hanna," Wetzel's statement said.

That carried little weight with the union.

“Should the Commonwealth trustees still support the president, it is no longer adequate for them to put out a general statement of support,” APSCUF state president Kenneth M. Mash said.

“If they want to support Hanna, they should do it in a public meeting with a roll-call vote — something they have not yet done. But the faculty and coaches have spoken, and Bashar Hanna needs to step aside, and if he refuses to do so, he needs to be fired.”

A controversial case

Former Bloomsburg University dean Jeffrey Krug on Aug. 20 won a $3.9 million federal jury verdict over claims he faced retaliation and was fired for helping an administrative assistant file a sexual harassment report against Hanna in 2017.

With attorneys' fees and interest, the final verdict could reach $5 million according to Wilkes-Barre attorney Barry Dyller, who represented Krug.

But legal maneuvering over determination of the final verdict has prevented it from being decided.

Krug, former dean of the Zeigler College of Business and a tenured faculty member, was improperly terminated in 2018, according to his suit.

Krug sued Bloomsburg University, Hanna, university Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs James Krause and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Krug claimed he was subjected to false rumors of infidelity, a retaliatory investigation, denials of business travel and expense reimbursement and, ultimately, termination.

The state Attorney General's Office represented the university and the other defendants. The office countered in legal filings that Krug was fired for failing to follow "university policies and applicable law and not as a pretext for engaging in protected activity."

The federal jury in Harrisburg sided unambiguously with Krug against all defendants following a trial before U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson.

Jurors found Bloomsburg University, the State System, Hanna and Krause all guilty of retaliating against Krug in violation of Title IX, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and the Pennsylvania Whistleblower Law.

Title IX is a 1972 law that "protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance."

The council of trustees soon afterward expressed its "unwavering support" for Hanna, and has maintained that position ever since.

'An absolute PR disaster'

Some question whether that support could be harmful to the university in the long run.

“I just think that he has been an absolute PR disaster for the university," said David Russell, an associate professor at the university’s Lock Haven campus. "And he has not been a good leader in the process of consolidation. So, I have no confidence in him whatsoever.”

Russell said the university's recent announcement about closing its Clearfield teaching location is an example of poor leadership. But he said the main catalyst for the no-confidence vote was the court verdict.

“The way that you recruit students to a campus is to make sure that they and their parents and their loved ones know that they're coming into a safe environment," Russell said.

Hanna, Wetzel point to achievements

In addition to increased enrollment, Hanna's statement pointed to accomplishments such as investments in technology, infrastructure, and "record-breaking" fundraising, including $30.68M in new gifts and pledges in 2023-24.

"These accomplishments reflect our collective efforts and commitment to our students and their futures," Hanna said.

Wetzel agreed.

"We must remain focused on the important work ahead and we cannot allow distractions — largely created due to an integration that no one on any of these campuses sought — to negatively impact enrollment, retention or the student experience," the trustee chair said.

Union members, on the other hand, say a response to their concerns about Hanna is long overdue.

“Many of our members were ready to conduct this vote 10 months ago or more,” Lock Haven APSCUF Chapter President Stanley Berard said. “I hope that the chancellor, the board, and the trustees understand the gravity of the situation.”