Union plans to file labor complaint against Commonwealth University over uncertainty of layoff notices

The union representing faculty at Commonwealth University plans to file a labor complaint against the university, alleging its administration is violating their bargaining agreement by sending uncertain layoff notices.

More than 200 faculty and staff across Commonwealth University’s three campuses are on notice for potential layoffs by the end of the academic year, as the university looks to balance its budget.

In late October, administration sent out 108 retrenchment letters to faculty members at Commonwealth University’s Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven campuses. Originally, the university said only 75 faculty would get laid off.

“We were stunned and outraged when that number was increased by almost another 50%," said Kara Laskowski, vice president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, or APSCUF.

Of the 108 faculty who got a retrenchment letter, 78 are at the Bloomsburg campus, 14 at the Lock Haven campus and 16 at the Mansfield campus.

Laskowski said their collective bargaining agreement requires specific notification deadlines for individual job loss. But she said she’s heard university officials don’t actually mean to lay off everyone who gets a retrenchment notice.

“So when they cast that kind of wide net, it makes it impossible for us to proceed through the contractually prescribed steps that we have to follow in order to mitigate retrenchment and to look for alternatives to retrenchment," Laskowski said.

Provided to WPSU by an anonymous faculty member Faculty across Commonwealth University received a retrenchment notice in late October. In total, 108 faculty got a version of this letter, including 78 at the Bloomsburg campus, 14 at the Lock Haven campus, and 16 at the Mansfield campus.

In an emailed statement to WPSU, Jeffrey Osgood Jr., the president of Commonwealth University, said he understands the fear and anger caused by retrenchment notices.

"These are colleagues whose work matters, and I take the impact on them and their families seriously,” Osgood said. "We followed the contract. APSCUF’s priority is to protect its members’ employment. My responsibility is to the entire university - our students, faculty, staff and the communities we serve. That requires addressing our financial challenges and making difficult decisions."

University officials say retirements, resignations and other savings could reduce the number of layoffs, which will be effective May 28.

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