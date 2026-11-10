'The Office' star to return to Scranton for book signing

'The Office' star to visit Everhart Museum exhibition in Scranton for book signing

Brian Baumgartner is heading back to Scranton, where his character, Kevin Malone, worked on NBC's “The Office."

As one of his first stops on his upcoming book tour, the actor will visit Everhart Museum’s “The Office Exhibition” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Deer collisions increase following fall time change

According to PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, collisions between vehicles and deer increase by about 16% in the weeks following the fall clock change.