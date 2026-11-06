'The Office' star to visit Everhart Museum exhibition in Scranton for book signing

Brian Baumgartner is heading back to Scranton, where he spent nine seasons playing Kevin Malone on NBC's “The Office.”

As one of his first stops on his upcoming book tour, the actor will visit Everhart Museum’s “The Office Exhibition” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Baumgartner

“We always like to say Brian is one of Scranton's favorite sons,” joked Everhart Museum CEO Tim Holmes, who noted his team reached out first to set up the visit. “He loves to come to Scranton, and we love to have him.”

Baumgartner will meet fans and sign copies of “The Dunder Mifflin Employee Manual: How to Succeed in Work–and Life–According to The Office,” written with executive producer Ben Silverman and writer and producer Warren Lieberstein. The book comes out Nov. 17.

Registration for the event is required and will be limited to about 100 to 125 people.

The $98 admission fee includes a copy of the book and an autograph and selfie session with Baumgartner. Admission also includes hors d’oeuvres from Scranton landmark Cooper's Seafood House, 701 N. Washinton Ave., two complimentary alcoholic drink tickets and admission to “The Office Exhibition.”

1 of 3 — office_new_wardrobe_2_1.jpeg "The Office Exhibition" at the Everhart Museum has new wardrobe pieces. The Everhart Museum 2 of 3 — DSC0123_copy.jpg Inside "The Office Exhibition" at the Everhart Museum The Everhart Museum 3 of 3 — DSC0120_copy.jpg The Everhart Museum exhibit features original props and interactive experiences.

A ‘first-of its-kind’ exhibition

The exhibition, which features original props, interactive experiences and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, just celebrated its first anniversary. It opened in 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of the series.

It has brought visitors from around the country and world to Scranton.

“Our attendance here at the museum more than doubled, and people are coming from all over the world,” Holmes said. “Within the first four months of the year, we had representatives from all 50 states here.”

The Everhart Museum The CPR Dummy Mask is a new museum prop that is on display for the first time.

Holmes said visitors have shared their personal connections to the TV show, which he noted has become increasingly popular since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

“We talk to people every day here from all over the world, and they and they just really felt almost like a pilgrimage that you know that they had to come,” he said. “Everybody has different stories.”

Holmes noted some have shared that the show has helped them through injury or while serving overseas, or was the first form of connection between couples who have since been married.

“That's why they just feel compelled to come to Scranton,” he said. “And when they're here at the Everhart, they also get to see all the other amazing things we have with the local artists and our bird gallery and our folk art gallery. It’s a great addition to our offerings here.”

Due to this popularity, the exhibition has been extended through 2030. Holmes highlighted new props the museum has recently received from NBC, including new wardrobe items and the original CPR Dummy Mask.

The mask, from the scene Dwight Schrute cuts the face off of a CPR dummy and wears it himself during a training session, has been refurbished and is on public display for the first time.

“It's kind of an exciting thing for ‘Office’ fans to see,” Holmes said.

The Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry Ave., Scranton, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visit everhart-museum.org for tickets and more information.

