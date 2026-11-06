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UP TO DATE

Out-of-this-world Carbondalien Festival returns this weekend

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
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Out-of-this-world Carbondalien Festival returns this weekend with new attractions

The Carbondalien Festival was founded in 2024, marking 50 years since a glowing object – believed by some to be a UFO and by skeptics to be a lantern – crashed into the pond at Russell Park.

Council will choose Cognetti's replacement once she resigns as mayor to enter Congress

With Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti on her way to Congress, the City Council will have the job of replacing her once she resigns.

Pennsylvania's constitution forbids members of Congress from holding another salaried office in the state at the same time.

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UP TO DATE Carbondalien FestivalCarbondaleLackawanna CountyPaige CognettiScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News