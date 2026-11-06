Out-of-this-world Carbondalien Festival returns this weekend with new attractions

The Carbondalien Festival was founded in 2024, marking 50 years since a glowing object – believed by some to be a UFO and by skeptics to be a lantern – crashed into the pond at Russell Park.

Council will choose Cognetti's replacement once she resigns as mayor to enter Congress

With Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti on her way to Congress, the City Council will have the job of replacing her once she resigns.

Pennsylvania's constitution forbids members of Congress from holding another salaried office in the state at the same time.