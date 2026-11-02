Polls are open for 2026 general election in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania

Polls are open in Pennsylvania for the 2026 general election and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Voters in Northeast Pennsylvania can expect clear and generally pleasant conditions in the region as they head to the polls, the National Weather Service says. The weather should be mostly sunny, with a high near 69 accompanied by light and variable wind. Temperatures will dip as the sun goes down, with a low around 48 and a light south wind. NWS calls for similar conditions in the Williamsport area, but with some patchy fog.

Here are some key things to know as you head out to vote or await returns:

What's up around the region?

Key races and trends to watch:

CONGRESS

Four hotly contested Congressional seats in the eastern half of the state could go a long way toward influencing whether Democrats regain control of the U.S. House, and two of the four are in the northeast.

One is the 8th Congressional District matchup between U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, a Republican, and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a Democrat. The other is the Lehigh Valley-based 7th Congressional District contest between U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, a Republican, and retired firefighter Bob Brooks, a Democrat.

PA HOUSE

In the state House, 26 seats are on the ballot in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania. Republicans are trying to flip at least two seats to regain control for the first time since 2022.

In this region, Wilkes-Barre Councilperson Jessica McClay, a Democrat, faces Republican information technology company executive Michael Harostock in a contest to succeed retiring Democrat Eddie Day Pashinski in the 121st District.

GOVERNOR, PA SENATE

Gov. Josh Shapiro, far ahead of Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity in polling in the gubernatorial race, wants a second four-year term but is also aggressively pursuing a Democratic trifecta that will give his party control of the state House and Senate for the first time since March 1994. Democrats control the House by a 103-100 margin, but Republicans lead in the Senate by 27-23.

One of the four competitive Senate seats is in the northeast. Sen. Rosemary Brown, a Monroe County Republican, faces Brian Wrightson, a Lackawanna County Democrat. The 40th Senate District includes parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

Two other Senate races in the region are also on the ballot. In the 20th Senate District, longtime incumbent Sen. Lisa Baker faces Democrat Jackie Baker. In the 22nd Senate District, Sen. Marty Flynn, a Democrat, faces Republican Sharon Soltis Sparano.

You can read more about those races and other contests around the region here.

Basic information for voters

● The Pennsylvania Department of State provides essential basic information for voters on the voting process, as well as how to contact individual county election offices, election security, how to file an election complaint, and more. You can find that here.

WVIA News host Sydney Allabaugh will bring listeners updates on how voting proceeds during the 2026 Pennsylvania midterm election as part of her 'All Things Considered' broadcasts on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Stay connected with WVIA News throughout the day

● We'll be checking in with voters and election officials during the day to see how things are progressing at polling stations.

● Listen for updates during All Things Considered starting at 4 p.m., and a live conversation with our reporters shortly after 6:30 p.m. You can listen on the air or use the feed on our website.

● And check back with us after the polls close as WVIA News will bring you coverage of key races across the region, including web and radio updates.