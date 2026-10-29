WVIA to broadcast 8th District congressional debate between Bresnahan, Cognetti tonight

WVIA will host and broadcast the 2026 8th Congressional District debate this evening between U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and challenger Paige Cognetti.

The hour-long debate will take place in the WVIA studios in Pittston, starting at 7 p.m. WVIA News coverage of the debate by reporter and editor Roger DuPuis will follow at wvia.org.

"WVIA is proud to host this important civic event to keep our community informed about the candidates and their positions ahead of the general election," said WVIA Public Media President & CEO Carla McCabe.

The debate will take place in front of a live studio audience, but tickets are no longer available. Audience guidance can be found here.

All attendees must have registered in advance and will be required to check in at the station's front entrance and will be directed to their respective viewing locations.

Veteran broadcaster Tracey Matisak will serve as producer and moderator, joined by a panel of journalists representing WVIA News, The Citizens' Voice newspaper and the PCN TV network.

Bresnahan, R-Luzerne County, who was first elected in 2024, is seeking a second term. Cognetti, D-Lackawanna County, has served as Scranton mayor since 2020.

The general election is Nov. 3.

How to watch, listen and stream 8th District debate

● Television viewers can tune in to WVIA-TV by antenna, on cable, or live on the station's website.

● A live stream of the debate also will be available on the WVIA App, as well as on WVIA's streaming platforms. Learn more here.

● Viewers also can watch the live stream on the WVIA News YouTube page.

● Radio listeners can tune in to WVIA-FM on the available frequency in their area, or via the live stream on the station's website.

● WVIA-FM journalists will be discussing the debate during All Things Considered news broadcasts at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., followed by a live post-debate discussion immediately after the event ends.