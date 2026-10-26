'Garden of Eating' in Carbon County grows fresh food for families in need

Common Ground Ministries' 'Garden of Eating' grows fresh food for families in need

Common Ground Ministries, a non-denominational Christian community organization with the motto “Everybody Eats,” has supplied families with groceries since its founding in 2004.

Launched this year, the “Garden of Eating,” is the pantry’s newest initiative to help nourish families in Carbon County and neighboring areas.

Airport board chooses longtime engineering director as new executive director

Finally, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board has a new, permanent executive director.

It’s the same person who’s been doing the job during the search for a replacement.