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'Garden of Eating' in Carbon County grows fresh food for families in need

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Common Ground Ministries' 'Garden of Eating' grows fresh food for families in need

Common Ground Ministries, a non-denominational Christian community organization with the motto “Everybody Eats,” has supplied families with groceries since its founding in 2004.

Launched this year, the “Garden of Eating,” is the pantry’s newest initiative to help nourish families in Carbon County and neighboring areas.

Airport board chooses longtime engineering director as new executive director

Finally, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board has a new, permanent executive director.

It’s the same person who’s been doing the job during the search for a replacement.

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UP TO DATE PPL Electric UtilitiesPennsylvania American WaterUGI Utilities Inc.Carbon CountyWilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News