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Airport board chooses longtime engineering director as new executive director

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:13 AM EDT
Stephen Mykulyn was named the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport's new executive director at a board meeting Oct. 22, 2026.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Stephen Mykulyn was named the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport's new executive director at a board meeting Oct. 22, 2026.

Longtime airport official Stephen Mykulyn was named the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s new executive director today.

The airport board voted unanimously to appoint Mykulyn to the job full-time. The board named him interim director in March and searched nationwide for a replacement.

Mykulyn, 59, a Plains resident, did not apply then, but airport board members turned to him after failing to come to terms with their chosen search finalist, Bill Hopper, a veteran North Carolina airport executive. Mykulyn has served as the airport's director of engineering for more than a decade. He replaces Carl Beardsley Jr., who left for health reasons last year.

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Local Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International AirportStephen MykulynCarl Beardsley Jr.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News