Airport board chooses longtime engineering director as new executive director

Longtime airport official Stephen Mykulyn was named the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s new executive director today.

The airport board voted unanimously to appoint Mykulyn to the job full-time. The board named him interim director in March and searched nationwide for a replacement.

Mykulyn, 59, a Plains resident, did not apply then, but airport board members turned to him after failing to come to terms with their chosen search finalist, Bill Hopper, a veteran North Carolina airport executive. Mykulyn has served as the airport's director of engineering for more than a decade. He replaces Carl Beardsley Jr., who left for health reasons last year.

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