100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

OurHAIR initiative adds mental health tools to hair professionals’ toolbox

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WVIA News
/
WVIA News

Shaving away the stigma: OURHAIR initiative adds mental health tools to hair professionals’ toolbox, including in Kingston

The OurHAIR initiative, started by Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, trains hair and beauty professionals on the basics of mental health and substance use disorder, including where to send clients for help when they need it beyond the listening ear of their braider or barber.

Family members say mom accused of killing son, husband at Poconos resort resented the boy

The Towanda woman charged with killing her husband and 3-year-old son last week at a Poconos resort never wanted to get pregnant and resented the boy, the husband’s relatives told police.

NEWS VOICES: New state law requires 30 minutes of recess for students

Starting next school year, all K-5 students in Pennsylvania must have 30 minutes of recess every day. Recess had been waning, but it’s not completely gone - WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall recently spent some time on a unique playground in Schuylkill County - and she’s back to talk about it.

Tags
UP TO DATE OurHAIRKingstonLuzerne CountyGreat Wolf LodgeMonroe CountyRecess
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News