Shaving away the stigma: OURHAIR initiative adds mental health tools to hair professionals’ toolbox, including in Kingston

The OurHAIR initiative, started by Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, trains hair and beauty professionals on the basics of mental health and substance use disorder, including where to send clients for help when they need it beyond the listening ear of their braider or barber.

Family members say mom accused of killing son, husband at Poconos resort resented the boy

The Towanda woman charged with killing her husband and 3-year-old son last week at a Poconos resort never wanted to get pregnant and resented the boy, the husband’s relatives told police.

NEWS VOICES: New state law requires 30 minutes of recess for students

Starting next school year, all K-5 students in Pennsylvania must have 30 minutes of recess every day. Recess had been waning, but it’s not completely gone - WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall recently spent some time on a unique playground in Schuylkill County - and she’s back to talk about it.