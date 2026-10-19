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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: New state law requires 30 minutes of recess for students

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
WVIA News
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Starting next school year, all K-5 students in Pennsylvania must have 30 minutes of recess every day. Recess had been waning, but it’s not completely gone - WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall recently spent some time on a unique playground in Schuylkill County - and she’s back to talk about it.

News Voices also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on Youtube.

NEWS VOICES
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News