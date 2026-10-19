NEWS VOICES: New state law requires 30 minutes of recess for students

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Starting next school year, all K-5 students in Pennsylvania must have 30 minutes of recess every day. Recess had been waning, but it’s not completely gone - WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall recently spent some time on a unique playground in Schuylkill County - and she’s back to talk about it.

News Voices also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on Youtube.