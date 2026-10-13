Misericordia University plans to open law school at Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus

Northeast Pennsylvania may soon have its own law school.

Misericordia University intends to establish the Misericordia University School of Law, a program designed to expand access to legal education, address workforce needs and prepare future attorneys committed to service, leadership and justice.

The school would be located at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus, pending a lease agreement between Misericordia and HGC Development, LLC, the entity recently approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees to acquire the campus following its closure in June 2027.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Penn State Wilkes-Barre opened the Abram Nesbitt III Academic Commons in 2008.

School and community leaders announced the plans during an event at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Tuesday.

"The study of law is ultimately about serving others, strengthening communities, protecting rights and advancing justice," Daniel J. Myers, president of Misericordia, said in a statement. "A Misericordia law school would be grounded in the university's Mercy values while preparing attorneys who are equipped to lead in courtrooms, boardrooms, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and communities throughout our region and beyond."

The first class is expected to enroll during the second half of 2028.

The university started the planning process more than a year ago, and now moves to the next phase of development, including:

Recruitment of the founding dean and law school faculty.

Pursuit of philanthropic support, including a $10 million campaign.

Development of curriculum and experiential learning opportunities.

Engagement with legal and community stakeholders.

Completion of accreditation and state authorization processes.

Preparation of instructional and support facilities.



Tuesday’s announcement follows extensive preliminary research and consultation with the American Bar Association regarding legal education, attorney workforce trends, employer demand and opportunities to expand access to legal studies to the region, according to the university.

"Our goal is not simply to create a law school," Myers said in the statement. "Our goal is to create a distinctive law school that reflects the values of service, ethical leadership, academic excellence and opportunity that have defined Misericordia University for more than 100 years."

The law school will meet a national need, but more importantly a regional need, for well-educated legal professionals, according to the school. Employment of lawyers is projected to grow by 5% between 2025 and 2035, with approximately 28,700 job openings expected annually as new positions are created and experienced attorneys retire or leave the profession, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many rural and underserved communities continue to face significant shortages of legal professionals.

“The opening of a new law school in Luzerne County represents an exciting and historic opportunity for our legal community and all of Northeastern Pennsylvania. As president of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association, I am particularly enthusiastic about the positive impact this institution will have on the future of the legal profession in our region,” Qiana Murphy Lehman, president of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association, said in a statement.

“By educating and developing the next generation of attorneys right here in Luzerne County, we have a tremendous opportunity to attract and retain talented legal professionals, strengthen our local economy and expand access to quality legal representation for our residents," Lehman added.