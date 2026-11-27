Home for the holidays: 11-year-old returns to Luzerne County home less than a month after life-threatening stroke

Eleven-year-old Mya Lavan suffered a life-threatening stroke on Halloween. Now safe, stable and happy, she got discharged from the hospital just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.

On the nice list: Santa comes to Plains Twp. Saturday for annual Christmas parade

Plains Twp. made it on Santa’s nice list once again this year.

The Plains Twp. Santa Claus, known by his government name Joe Spagnuolo Jr., said he looks forward to the parade each year.