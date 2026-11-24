Wilkes-Barre City will suspend parking meter fees in the downtown business district for the holiday season.

The meter fee suspension will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and continue until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Fees will be suspended on Union Street on the North, Franklin Street on the West, South Street on the South and Washington Street on the East.

According to a statement from Mayor George Brown's office, the purpose is to bring residents and visitors downtown to purchase gifts, eat at restaurants and attend events during the holiday season.

The city advises residents and visitors that all meter enforcement outside the described area will remain in effect.