Officials in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties have begun working on implementing ethics-related county home rule charter amendments that voters demanded on Election Day.

They were among several ballot questions put to voters on Election Day across the region.

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Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo and Lackawanna County Solicitor Chris Caputo said they expect the work to take up to a couple of months.

Caputo said he expects the part of the ballot question that specifically prohibits elected officials and employees “from engaging in individual stock trades or prediction market bets based on” insider information to go into effect immediately after the county Board of Elections certifies the results.

“That sounds about right,” Crocamo said.

Certifications are expected within weeks of the election.

Caputo and Crocamo said the part of the ballot question that requires the counties to compile publicly available ethics-related information on elected officials will take longer.

That’s because language to the county codes must be added to reflect processes and timelines for complying and penalties for refusing to comply, for example, they said.

“We have to have — I’m going to use the word standard operating procedures, and that's really not quite what they are — but we have to have a process in place on how we can make sure that we're effectuating the intent of the referendum,” Crocamo said, who has begun assessing how comparable the two counties' processes are.

The Luzerne County Council and Lackawanna County commissioners will have to vote on the final language.

“We would like to get it done in December,” Crocamo said. “If not, it'll get done in January.”

Caputo said he expects the process to take 30 to 60 days.

Stock trades became a major issue in the 8th Congressional District campaign between Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, a Republican. Cognetti criticized Bresnahan repeatedly for trading stocks while a congressman.

After stock trades became an issue, Action Together NEPA, a Democratic-leaning non-profit public interest group, gathered more than 40,000 signatures to get the ethics questions on the Nov. 3 ballot in both counties.

In a joint statement election night, group leaders Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich Jennifer Graham Partyka said voters made clear “they’re tired of their elected officials taking advantage of them. “

“Voters have now delivered a mandate to our leaders. Rein in corruption. Ban insider trading. Put enforceable safeguards in place so the people making decisions on our behalf cannot profit from information or power entrusted to them,” they said.

The vote in both counties for the ethics amendments was overwhelmingly yes.

In Luzerne, the vote was 86,257 (89.1%) yes, 10,543 (10.9%) no, according to unofficial results compiled immediately after the election.

In Lackawanna, the vote was 74,419 (90.9%) yes, 7,444 (9.1%) no.

Yes votes led on most questions

The two ballot questions were part of a good day for yes votes on referendums.

Voters across Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania voted yes in the majority to 10 of 12 ballot questions. They rejecting two attempts to expand boards of supervisors.

Hazleton city website Hazleton City Hall

Luzerne County

The county had the most ballot questions, five.

Besides the countywide ethics question:



In Hazleton, voters approved a home rule charter by a wide margin – 2,778 (66.6%) yes, 1,396 (33.4%) no. Among many changes, the charter:

— Limits tax increases to 7 percent of overall revenues, unless four of five City Council members approve a higher one.

— Requires the city to adopt a residential property tax homestead exemption. That means a city homeowner whose home is a permanent residence will get a property tax break.

— Allows residents to petition the council to consider a new ordinance or reconsider an existing one. If the council refuses, residents can seek a voter ballot question to force a change if at least 10% of the total voters in the last mayoral election sign a petition asking for the question to go on the election ballot. Referendums cannot question budgets, taxes, zoning, or the city administrative code. The charter does not create election of council members by voting district, a measure many Hispanic leaders sought, but the charter study commission rejected.



Voters in Dallas and Jenkins townships rejected attempts to expand three-person boards of supervisors by two members but welcomed an expansion in another, Sugarloaf.

— In Dallas, the vote was 1,627 (43.4%) yes, 2,124 (56.6%) no.

— In Jenkins, the vote was 923 (48%) yes, 1,000 (52%) no.

— In Sugarloaf, the vote was 970 (58.9%) yes, 678 (41.1%) no.

Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County, with three, had the next most ballot questions.

Besides the countywide ethics question:



Carbondale city voters said yes to allow the mayor to be exempt from a home rule charter requirement to take a leave of absence while campaigning for elected office. The exemption applies only if the mayor is also serving as city managing director, as Mayor Michele Bannon is. The vote was 1,508 (58.5%) yes, 1,071 (41.5%) no.

In Scott Twp., voters approved imposing a 0.065-mill property tax to support ambulance and emergency medical technician services serving the township. The vote was 1,443 (60.5%) yes, 1,071 (39.5%) no.

Other counties

Carbon: Kidder Twp. voters approved raising the property tax that supports the ambulance rescue squad from 1.3 to 2 mills. The vote was 461 (72.5%) yes, 175 (27.5%) no.

Lycoming: Wolf Twp. voters expanded the three-person board of supervisors by two members with 658 (54.9%) yes votes, 541 (45.1%) no votes. Supervisor seats of six-year and four-year terms will be on the ballot next year in Sugarloaf and Wolf.

Northumberland: Shamokin city voters approved another crack at studying the implementation of a home rule charter and elected seven members to a study commission.

The vote was 757 (57.7%) yes, 556 (42.3%) no. Last November, voters rejected a previous home rule charter proposal.

Pike: Westfall Twp. voters approved increasing property taxes by 3 mills to pay for enhanced emergency medical services. The vote was 926 (69.4%) yes, 408 (30.6%) no.