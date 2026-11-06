An emotional win for G-Mac, looking ahead to Pittston Area vs. Abington Heights championship

FOX56's Bob Ide was in the The JMA Wireless Dome this week as Syracuse University basketball coach Gerry McNamara notched an emotional first win in the role.

The Scranton native led the Orange to a 74-58 win over New Haven two days after his father, Gerard McNamara, died at 78.

"His dad would have wanted him to coach. His mom came up. His family was there, so that was a great thing," Bob said.

"They won the game. They didn't win really big ... But a win's a win," he added.

The fanfare which surrounded McNamara's arrival for the game left the coach — himself a standout player who was part of Syracuse's national championship-winning team in 2003 — thankful and humbled.

"I think everyone knows that I didn't want it this to be about me ... it's greatly appreciated," McNamara said.

"But I also didn't want it to be a distraction," he added. "I don't want to be celebrated. I want to win."

Pittston Area vs. Abington Heights, FNR and more

Bob and Roger also are in the WVIA podcast studio looking ahead to the Pittston Area vs. Abington Heights championship high school football game in District II Class 5A, Bob's Friday Night Rivals Top 10 and more.

"Both are 6-4 coming in, Pittston (the) defending champ, so I think it's actually going to be a very competitive game," Bob said.

The game is "a subregional, so the winner will then play either Hollidaysburg and DuBois to go on into the state playoffs next week," Bob added.

Speaking of the FNR Top 10, Wyoming Area is in as number 10 for the first time in a season in which the 10th position has been changing frequently.

"We cannot keep a number 10 for some reason," Bob said.

Also this week:

● Notre Dame takes on #1 Miami

● Penn State is going to Washington to take on the Huskies

● Williamsport native Joe Fagnano starting for the Baltimore Ravens

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.