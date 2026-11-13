The art of remembrance: Work continues on Archbald Borough Veterans Monument Park

Ten years, $1.5 million, and countless hours of volunteer effort have gone into building the park on Kennedy Drive. It's projected to be completed in Spring 2027, but the park is open to the public now.

PASNAP union members call on Geisinger to pay its Scranton employees fair, competitive wages

Despite the rain and biting wind, union members from Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton rallied Thursday for higher wages and what they called fair treatment from their employer.