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UP TO DATE

Work continues on Archbald Borough Veterans Monument Park

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
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The art of remembrance: Work continues on Archbald Borough Veterans Monument Park

Ten years, $1.5 million, and countless hours of volunteer effort have gone into building the park on Kennedy Drive. It's projected to be completed in Spring 2027, but the park is open to the public now.

PASNAP union members call on Geisinger to pay its Scranton employees fair, competitive wages

Despite the rain and biting wind, union members from Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton rallied Thursday for higher wages and what they called fair treatment from their employer.

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UP TO DATE Archbald BoroughArchbald Borough Veterans Monument ParkLackawanna CountyPASNAPGeisinger Community Medical CenterScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News