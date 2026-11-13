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Sports Voices

It's playoff time in the 570: Previewing high school football championships across NEPA

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Bob Ide | FOX56
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
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FOX56's Bob Ide joins WVIA's Roger DuPuis in the podcast studio with high school football championships at the top of the agenda this week.

"It's playoff time in the 570 -- things are going so far so good for most teams," Bob says. "Not too many upsets, but things will definitely get more difficult now as the games get harder, teams get better."

The focus this week is on upcoming championship games, Bob says, including a Schuylkill County matchup: Williams Valley vs. Tri-Valley in PIAA District XI. He thinks Williams Valley could have the edge, but expects a close game either way.

Other games we'll discuss: Jersey Shore will take on Shikellamy in District IV, Lakeland vs. Dunmore in District II AA and Wyoming Area vs. Scranton Prep in District II AAA, as well as several subregional games.

What's in a name? Bob and Roger also discuss the local AAA baseball team's new moniker: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesBob IdeFOX56High school sportsHigh school footballPIAAScranton/Wilkes-Barre HighlandersScranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRidersMinor League Baseball
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Bob Ide | FOX56
See stories by Bob Ide | FOX56