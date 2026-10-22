'Get the heck out of the house': Fall is Pennsylvania's season, plus new Pa. Game Commission requirements for wearing orange

In this episode of Good Natured, Don Jacobs from DiscoverNEPA and WVIA's Kat Bolus discuss the Pennsylvania Game Commission's new regulations for wearing fluorescent orange.

All state game lands users not engaged in hunting, trapping or fishing are required to wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on head, chest and back combined or a fluorescent orange hat from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31.

Also, the first two weeks of November are rut season for deer. Don says drivers should be on the lookout for the animals .

Visit DiscoverNEPA to learn more about the 55 game lands in Northeast Pennsylvania.