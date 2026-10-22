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Good Natured

'Get the heck out of the house': Fall is Pennsylvania's season, plus new Pa. Game Commission requirements for wearing orange

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published October 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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In this episode of Good Natured, Don Jacobs from DiscoverNEPA and WVIA's Kat Bolus discuss the Pennsylvania Game Commission's new regulations for wearing fluorescent orange.

All state game lands users not engaged in hunting, trapping or fishing are required to wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on head, chest and back combined or a fluorescent orange hat from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31.

Also, the first two weeks of November are rut season for deer. Don says drivers should be on the lookout for the animals.

Visit DiscoverNEPA to learn more about the 55 game lands in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Don also discusses the upcoming Northeast Environmental Partner awards. The 36th annual Evening for Northeast Pennsylvania’s Environment will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Fiorelli’s in Peckville. The event begins at 5 p.m.

Tags
Good Natured Good NaturedDiscoverNEPAPennsylvania Game CommissionPennsylvania Environmental CouncilNortheast Environmental PartnersDeerhunting
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News