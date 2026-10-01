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Pumpkin Walk at Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock welcomes families for fall fun

WVIA | By Allison Lussi | WVIA News
Published October 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sherri and Kevin Kukuchka, owners of Creekside Gardens, kneel in front of the entrance of the Pumpkin Walk. The annual event brings hundreds of families to Tunkhannock to see the pumpkin display.
Allison Lussi
/
WVIA News
Sherri and Kevin Kukuchka, owners of Creekside Gardens, kneel in front of the entrance of the Pumpkin Walk. The annual event brings hundreds of families to Tunkhannock to see the pumpkin display.

Creekside Gardens' annual Pumpkin Walk is a fall favorite, but planning begins early.

The popular event in Tunkhannock features hundreds of pumpkins for families to walk among and enjoy, and those pumpkins have to be planted in the spring.

“It really is a thought all year round for us,” Creekside Gardens co-owner Sherri Kukuchka said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Creekside Gardens' Pumpkin Walk
WHEN: Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1
WHERE: 4 Village Lane, Tunkhannock
MORE INFORMATION: Visit creeksidegardens.com

The walk is underway through Nov. 1.

Admission to walk around the Pumpkin Walk is free. Additional activities, such as I-spy cards and pumpkin painting, do require a fee.

I-spy cards are a game to play while walking around the Pumpkin Walk for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

“It’s certainly not just for kids. We have plenty of adults who love to come and get I-spy cards,” Kukuchka said.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the event features a food truck for visitors. Visitors also can pack a picnic lunch or snack to enjoy at tables in the gardens.

'It's ever-changing'

Many families incorporate the Pumpkin Walk into their yearly autumn traditions. Georgia Gerrity said she has been coming to the Pumpkin Walk for nearly a decade. And now she continues the tradition by bringing her family. She lives nearby and loves this part of her community.

“I mean even during the day, it’s still an amazing setup,” Gerrity said, “I bring my little ones [to Creekside] like at least once a month.”

The Gardens replace the displays as families pick pumpkins during their visits.

“It’s ever-changing,” Kukuchka added, “If you come now, it might look a little different than when you come in a few weeks. We are always getting more pumpkins in and rearranging and changing it up.”

Pumpkin painting is another activity many participants add to their Pumpkin Walk experience. Participants can pick from a variety of different pumpkins to decorate.
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Pumpkin painting is another activity many participants add to their Pumpkin Walk experience. Participants can pick from a variety of different pumpkins to decorate.
Allison Lussi / WVIA News
The entrance to the Creekside Gardens Pumpkin Walk features pumpkins and mums. Pumpkins are scattered around the displays into the main feature of the event.
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The entrance to the Creekside Gardens Pumpkin Walk features pumpkins and mums. Pumpkins are scattered around the displays into the main feature of the event.
Allison Lussi / WVIA News
The entrance to the greenhouse at Creekside Gardens is decorated with a pumpkin display. Pumpkins can be seen throughout the entirety of the facility.
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The entrance to the greenhouse at Creekside Gardens is decorated with a pumpkin display. Pumpkins can be seen throughout the entirety of the facility.
Allison Lussi / WVIA News
The Pumpkin Walk at Creekside Gardens gets visitors ready for Halloween with many of their ghoul-themed decorations.
4 of 4  — image (3).jpeg
The Pumpkin Walk at Creekside Gardens gets visitors ready for Halloween with many of their ghoul-themed decorations.
Allison Lussi / WVIA News

MORE EVENTS

For a comprehensive list of events and attractions throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, visit DiscoverNEPA.
Tags
Local EventfulTunkhannockWyoming CountyCreekside GardensPumpkin WalkFall DiscoverNEPA
Allison Lussi | WVIA News
See stories by Allison Lussi | WVIA News
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