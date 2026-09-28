Pennsylvania prepares for Medicaid changes coming in 2027

Pennsylvania prepares its systems, benefit recipients for Medicaid changes coming in 2027

Federal Medicaid changes required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027. Pennsylvania is preparing recipients for the changes to come while also updating its own reporting system for the joint federal and state health insurance program.

Skill games, data centers and more: What Pa. lawmakers could tackle this fall

Pennsylvania’s legislators return to the capitol Monday following a 10-week recess, with several unresolved issues awaiting action, including the future of skill games, regulation of data centers, rising utility costs and restrictions on cell phone use in schools.

