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UP TO DATE

Pennsylvania prepares for Medicaid changes coming in 2027

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pennsylvania prepares its systems, benefit recipients for Medicaid changes coming in 2027

Federal Medicaid changes required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027. Pennsylvania is preparing recipients for the changes to come while also updating its own reporting system for the joint federal and state health insurance program.

Skill games, data centers and more: What Pa. lawmakers could tackle this fall

Pennsylvania’s legislators return to the capitol Monday following a 10-week recess, with several unresolved issues awaiting action, including the future of skill games, regulation of data centers, rising utility costs and restrictions on cell phone use in schools.

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UP TO DATE MedicaidDr. Val ArkooshHarrisburgSkill GamesData Centers
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News