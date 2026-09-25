Skill games, data centers and more: What Pennsylvania lawmakers could tackle this fall

Pennsylvania’s legislators return to the capitol Monday following a 10-week recess, with several unresolved issues awaiting action, including the future of skill games, regulation of data centers, rising utility costs and restrictions on cell phone use in schools.

Skill Games

Following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in June that determined skill games are slot machines, the legislature was given 120 days to establish a law to keep the industry alive.

Advocates for skill games have encouraged Pennsylvanians to call their representatives to ask them to support bills that would regulate the machines.

HB2213 and SB1079 are bipartisan measures. Rep. Danilo Burgos (D-197) is prime sponsor of the house bill.

“This is about job security for community members across Pennsylvania,” he said. “And helping keep doors open at VA clubs, at VFWs, and a slew of other community groups that benefit.”

Republican Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) is prime sponsor of the Senate bill.

“It’s going to be a tremendous hit to a significant number of Pennsylvanians if we don’t address it,” Yaw said. “I can’t remember anything that I have been involved in in the Senate that would affect so many people negatively in one instant happening.”

The Senate only has six session days to address it before the deadline, but Yaw says lawmakers could reach an agreement.

Last week, Rep. Brad Roae (R-6) proposed legislation to extend the deadline by six months.

“It is unlikely that legislation to make skill games legal, establish a tax rate, establish regulations, and decide how to spend the revenue will get done by October 13,” Roae said in a memo announcing the bill.

Data Centers

The rapid growth of the AI industry in Pa. progressed over the summer, with more developments popping up all over the state.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Aug. 18 to further restrict data centers in response to increased concerns from Pennsylvania residents.

HB2775, introduced this month by Rep. Kyle Donahue (D-113), would require developers to establish an electricity provider before getting zoning approval.

“They’re not disclosing if they have a user, if they have their interconnections approved and the fees paid for that,” he said. “It’s making them get some skin in the game on the front end.”

HB2674 would prohibit data centers from reaching public utilities status, which could allow a developer to use eminent domain.

“We’ve passed a lot of legislation on data centers that I think would put up some very good guardrails,” Donahue said. “I don’t think individually they’re the silver bullet, but I think put together it really does create at least some sort of framework to regulate these developments that are just exploding across the Commonwealth.”

Utility rates

Data center development is putting a significant strain on the regional power grid, according to an analysis released by the Public Utility Commission.

As utility rates increase across the state, Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D-184) proposed several bills aimed at lowering electric bills and accelerating energy production.

HB2224 would ensure fair utility rates by providing for return on equity and limiting

“People’s utility bills have become totally unaffordable,” Fiedler said in a statement. “Yet Pennsylvania’s utility monopolies aren’t struggling: they earn among the highest profit margins for their shareholders. These excessive profits come straight out of the pockets of residents and businesses. Pennsylvanians should pay the true cost of safe and reliable service, and not a dollar more.”

The House unanimously passed the bill in June, and Fiedler is hopeful for a Senate vote soon.

Cell phone ban in schools

There are two bills that would ban cell phone use in schools waiting to be voted on.

HB1814 passed the house in June, while SB1014 was passed in the Senate in February.

Polls show the majority of Pennsylvania voters support leaving cell phones out of the classroom.

Shapiro called on the General Assembly to pass legislation during his February budget address, but a ban did not end up in the approved budget.

“Students need to spend less time focused on their phones and more time focused on learning, on talking to their friends face to face, and on developing the critical skills they’ll need later in life,” he said. “I know there are bills in both chambers to do this — come together and send a bill to my desk.”

Read more from our partners at WITF.