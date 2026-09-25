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UP TO DATE

Airport officials need to find a new executive director - again

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Airport officials plan to think about next steps before deciding on new executive director

Unable to finalize a contract with its chosen candidate, the local airport board plans to consider options for finding a new executive director before deciding on a next step.

Commonwealth University plans to lay off up to 175 staff and faculty at Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg campuses

Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania expects to lay off as many as 175 people next year — 75 faculty and 100 staff — in an effort to lower costs and balance its budget

The university expects the cuts to happen across its three campuses: Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg.

Pickle Me Poconos: Annual festival returns this Saturday

Pickle lovers can relish in pickle-themed food, shopping and activities this Saturday, as Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s Pickle Me Poconos returns to downtown East Stroudsburg.

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UP TO DATE Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International AirportCommonwealth University of PennsylvaniaLock HavenMansfieldBloomsburg UniversityPickle Me PoconosEast StroudsburgMonroe County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News