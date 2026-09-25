Airport officials need to find a new executive director - again

Airport officials plan to think about next steps before deciding on new executive director

Unable to finalize a contract with its chosen candidate, the local airport board plans to consider options for finding a new executive director before deciding on a next step.

Commonwealth University plans to lay off up to 175 staff and faculty at Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg campuses

Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania expects to lay off as many as 175 people next year — 75 faculty and 100 staff — in an effort to lower costs and balance its budget

The university expects the cuts to happen across its three campuses: Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg.

Pickle Me Poconos: Annual festival returns this Saturday

Pickle lovers can relish in pickle-themed food, shopping and activities this Saturday, as Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s Pickle Me Poconos returns to downtown East Stroudsburg.

