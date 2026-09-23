Airport talks to finalize deal with new executive director fail, next steps uncertain

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport must again look for a new executive director.

Negotiations on a final agreement with the man the airport board hired last month, Kim William “Bill” Hopper, of Greenville, North Carolina, fell through.

“The board and the candidate were unable to reach an agreement on the terms of a contract, and he has withdrawn from consideration,” airport board chairman Chris Belles said.

Belles declined to elaborate on what prevented a final deal. Board member Bill Gaughan said the impasse came down to one provision, but he declined to elaborate.

“As with all personnel matters, the details of employment negotiations are confidential,” Belles said.

Hiring history

The airport board voted unanimously to hire Hopper and planned to pay him $150,000 a year to start as part of a five-year contract because of his decades of airport experience. He was expected to start Nov. 1.

Efforts to reach Hopper were unsuccessful.

The airport has lacked a permanent executive director since Carl Beardsley Jr. took a sabbatical in November for health reasons.

The board decided in March to move on from Beardsley. The board appointed engineering director Stephen Mykulyn as interim executive director and hired ADK Consulting & Executive Search for $47,574 to search for a replacement nationwide.

The five finalists included Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, who temporarily withdrew as an airport board member so he could remain in consideration.

Efforts to reach Chermak were not immediately successful.

What's next for airport?

Hopper has more than 40 years of aviation experience and various roles at airports, including the last seven as executive director of the Pitt Greenville Airport Authority in North Carolina.

“We couldn’t tell you, but from the get-go, he's got the longer experience. His resume was just really good,” Belles said after voting to hire Hopper.

The board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting is Thursday. Belles said he expects a discussion of what steps to take next. Gaughan called the impasse “unfortunate,” and said Mykulyn, who’s done a good job as interim director will remain until a replacement is hired.

“It is important for (airport) employees and the public to know that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport remains under stable leadership, as it has throughout this process,” Belles said in a statement.

“The board remains committed to selecting the most qualified person to lead our airport, and the search continues, informed by the valuable perspective we have gained," Belles added. "We are working together to determine the appropriate next steps.”